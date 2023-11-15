Man Trapped For 6 Hours In Upside Down Car After Swerving Off Bridge

A Nebraska man drove off bridge Tuesday to avoiding hitting a deer and was rescued after spending six hours trapped in his SUV, KOLN reported.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and discovered the SUV upside down in the creek, with 27-year-old Dalton Slunecka still buckled into his seat, the outlet reported. The crash was first reported by employees of a nearby auto repair shop, who noticed debris and broken glass leading down to the creek, according to KOLN.

“When we responded and arrived on location, we discovered that there was a driver that was in the vehicle, the vehicle was upside down, resting in the creek,” Jeremy Gegg, battalion chief with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, told KETV. “We did transport the driver to the hospital with pretty serious injuries.”

First responders arrived at the bridge over Deadmans Run, near 29th and Cornhusker, this morning for a vehicle that was on its top in the water below. https://t.co/ja1mSbH9fu — 10/11 News (@1011_News) November 14, 2023

Slunecka told authorities he swerved to avoid a deer and hit a guardrail, causing his car to roll down the embankment and land in the creek, KETV reported. (RELATED: Video Shows Atlanta Police Rescue Man Trapped In Car During Flash Flood)

“Certainly, due to the fact that the vehicle rolled multiple times, if the driver was truly there for 6 hours, it is pretty remarkable that they are alive for sure,” Gegg told the outlet.

Rescue crews noted the creek’s shallowness played a crucial role in Slunecka’s survival, KETV reported. No other individuals were involved in the incident, per the outlet.