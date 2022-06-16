Former MLB Prospect Killed In Tragic Car Accident

A former Major League Baseball (MLB) prospect was tragically killed Wednesday in a car crash in the Dominican Republic, according to TMZ.

Twenty-one year-old Darwyn Encarnacion, a former New York Mets prospect, was said to be driving an SUV in the Dominican Republic when it veered off a bridge and crashed into a ditch, TMZ reported, citing MLB insider Hector Gomez.

Encarnacion reportedly survived the crash but then died shortly after while at the hospital.

Video footage of the wreckage shows a disturbingly mangled car lying what appears to be upside down in a ditch.

Conductor resulta herido tras accidentarse la yipeta marca Honda, modelo CRV, que conducía por la autopista Duarte, a su paso por el puente de Arenoso, en La Vega.#ElNuevoDiarioRD #AccidenteVial pic.twitter.com/tcN9dKo5aX — El Nuevo Diario (@elnuevodiariord) June 15, 2022

Encarnacion signed a minor league contract with the Mets back in March of 2019 before playing for their Dominican Summer League team, TMZ reported. He was released by the team in October of 2020. (RELATED: Pete Alonso’s Wife Shares Terrifying Videos Of His Car Accident)

A Mets academy executive in the Dominican Republic confirmed his death, according to TMZ.

“He was a great human being, very disciplined, respectful and polite. He played with us for just one year, in 2019. He was even using his scholarship that the team gave him when he signed and was currently studying at university.”