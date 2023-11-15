‘Can’t Have An Unscripted Conversation’: RFK Jr Slams Trump, Biden As ‘Weakest’ Candidates, Touts Polling In Key Bloc

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated that, according to the polls, he believes he could win the 2024 election, calling former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden the “weakest two candidates.”

RFK Jr. appeared on NewsNation’s show “Cuomo” to discuss how he has been mislabeled by the corporate media, as well as to talk about his confidence in his 2024 campaign. Host Chris Cuomo asked the presidential candidate what he would say to voters who believe that he won’t win based on the poll numbers. (RELATED: These Wild Card Candidates Could Upend The 2024 Election)

“Well, my numbers now are, you know as you pointed out there, the most recent poll has me at 24 percent. That’s the New York Times Siena poll, which is the gold standard poll. So my momentum is building,” RFK Jr. stated.

“You know, there were two polls over the past three weeks that had me at 22 percent. This most recent one has me at 24. I’m beating President Biden and President Trump among young people — people under 45. I beat them both. I beat them by 10 points on average – people under 36. I’ve got — I’m beating them with Independent voters decisively. So I, you know, I’m in a better place now than any Independent candidate in history for 100 years. The last person who was in this strong a position was Teddy Roosevelt when he ran on the Bull Moose ticket.”

“I think we also have the weakest two candidates running for president that we’ve had in history … I don’t like to make predictions but if I had to bet money I would put the money on me and not on President Biden, President Trump,” he continued.

“What is a President Biden gonna do? He can’t debate me. He can’t have an unscripted conversation or encounter with voters. And he’s losing to President Trump right now by eight or nine points.”

Kennedy first launched a Democratic bid in April in order to beat Biden, notably calling out the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) rules for aiding Biden and denying primary debates. Kennedy eventually switched to running as an Independent candidate in early October. (RELATED: ‘People Are Upset’: Clinton Pollster Warns Biden That Surveys ‘Showing A Trend’ In Trump’s Favor)

While Trump has been leading Biden in six swing states, Kennedy is pulling more support from Trump in a hypothetical election matchup, according to The Hill. Within a three way race the Independent candidate is hitting 22 percent, leaving Biden with 39 percent, and Trump with 36 percent, according to the outlet.