Video Shows Florida Police Removing Alligator From Hotel Bathtub

Meanwhile in Florida …

Police have dropped bodycam footage via WPTV that shows the moment Orange County officers received a call to remove an alligator from a hotel bathtub back in September.

Authorities cited a 25-year-old woman after she was caught allegedly storing an alligator in a Grove Resort and Water Park bathtub in Winter Gardens, Florida, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife officials via WPTV. (RELATED: Video Shows Escaped Circus Lion Casually Roaming Neighborhood Street In Italy)

The woman said she’d been borrowing the gator from the wildlife park Croc Encounters, her former place of employment, according to WPTV.

Officials issued a citation for unlawful possession of an alligator, per the outlet. The baby alligator was brought back to the park safe and sound.

WATCH:

Yet another story about a Florida alligator that makes me proud to be from the Sunshine State.

I mean, come on: You aren’t gonna find many other places in the United States (and the world) with stories like this that come out of Florida. It’s such an exotic place.

Hell, even our bad weather is exotic:

That tropical ish, baby.

And with this story in particular, it just reminds me of my dream to one day own an alligator.

Just like Sonny Crocket did on his boat in “Miami Vice”:

Man, that would be so cool, but you have to go through so much crap (understandably) down here before you can even be allowed ownership, hence why this woman got cited.

Maybe one day.