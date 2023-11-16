Sports

Adam Johnson Was Planning To Propose To His Girlfriend Before Tragic Neck-Slash Death

Adam Johnson #47 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2019 in New York City. The Penguins defeated the Rangers 5-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Following the Sheffield Steelers’ Matt Petgrave slashing Adam Johnson on the neck with his skate during an Oct. 28 game, the former NHL’er tragically passed away.

A lot of information has been coming out since 29-year-old Johnson’s death, and Thursday might have brought the saddest, as it’s been revealed that Johnson was apparently planning on proposing to his girlfriend prior to the on-ice collision. His partner, Ryan Wolfe, discovered an engagement ring that was in their apartment. Johnson and Wolfe, 24, had dated for three years.

Speaking with USA Today, people close to the Johnson family told the outlet that Wolfe found the ring in their apartment in England, where Johnson suited up for the Elite Ice Hockey League’s Nottingham Panthers. Taking on the Sheffield Steelers, Johnson was hit with a fatal cut to his neck.

An unnamed suspect has reportedly been arrested by police for manslaughter, the BBC previously reported.

“Whether it came to school or life in general, you just seem to have it all figured out, which gave me so much peace and comfort, and made me feel like we could do anything, or be anything, and we’d be OK. We’d be happy,” Wolfe said at Johnson’s funeral, LBC reported. (RELATED: Ex-NFL Player Devon Wylie Dead At 35)

A memorial video featured a photo of Wolfe wearing the engagement ring.