Sports

Police Arrest Suspect For Manslaughter After Freak Occurrence In Hockey Ring: REPORT

The New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes hold a moment of silence for Adam Johnson prior to their game at Madison Square Garden on November 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Police arrested a suspect for manslaughter after the death of hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck apparently got slashed during a game, according to the BBC.

Matt Petgrave of the Sheffield Steelers allegedly cut Nottingham Panthers’ Johnson in the neck with his skate during an Oct. 28 contest, per the outlet. 29-year-old Johnson was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A post-mortem examination confirmed a fatal neck injury caused his death, according to the South Yorkshire Police via the BBC.

Detectives arrested an unnamed suspect Tuesday who is currently still in custody, the BBC reported.

“We have been carrying out extensive inquiries to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances,” South Yorkshire Police Det Ch Supt Becs Horsfall said, according to the BBC.

Originally from Minnesota, Johnson’s death sparked both grief and outrage all across the world.

Prior to playing in England, Johnson suited up for the Pittsburgh Penguins during his time in the NHL.

In the 2020-21 season, Johnson relocated to the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) before moving on to the American Hockey League, having runs with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Ontario Reign, BBC noted. (RELATED: Seattle Kraken’s Jordan Eberle Hospitalized After Taking ‘Deep’ Slash From Skate Blade)

He then moved to Germany where he played for Augsburger Panther, eventually getting to Nottingham back in August, per BBC.