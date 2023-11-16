Biden, Xi Meeting Fails To Produce Official Agreement On Military Artificial Intelligence: REPORT

President Joe Biden discussed artificial intelligence (AI) with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, but failed to achieve an important agreement on military use of the technology, according to reports about the meeting.

Biden met with Xi on Wednesday for their first face-to-face meeting since November 2022, which lasted four hours and reached an agreement on stopping the production of illicit fentanyl and resuming military-to-military communications. Although they discussed AI, they did not come to a mutual agreement on it, according to CNBC. (RELATED: Unearthed Speeches Reveal Xi Jinping’s Military Plans For Face-Off Against The West: REPORT)

🇺🇸🇨🇳 JUST IN: Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping had a meetup in San Francisco. They chatted about stuff like the military, Taiwan, and AI / tech stuff. This happened not long after Biden called Xi a “dictator” – so you’d expect things to get weird. Biden kicked things off by… pic.twitter.com/zVBb4nYZAJ — 𝕏 State Network 🌏🚨📡 (@xsn) November 16, 2023

Xi and Biden failed to achieve substantial advancement in their talks about blocking the technology from overseeing nuclear weapons, according to The New York Times. They, instead, reached a consensus that their authorities would maintain communications.

“We’re going to get our experts together and discuss risk and safety issues,” Biden stated, according to the Associated Press.

Xi also characterized Biden’s semiconductor sanctions against China as “technological containment,” but Biden countered that America will not give China technology that it could utilize in its military to attack the U.S., CNN reported.

Biden’s newest export controls seal loopholes and decrease the export of equipment necessary to make advanced semiconductor chips, according to the rules announced by the Department of Commerce. The restrictions expand upon the administration’s goal of preventing China’s military from using AI in dangerous ways, Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo said in October, according to Axios.

Over 30 countries signed onto Biden’s recent “political declaration” to deploy AI in the military in a “responsible” way, but China did not, according to a fact sheet detailing the project.

China’s People’s Liberation Army outlined a strategy in December 2021 regarding AI, including the country’s desire to deploy a military in which “man and machine” fight together, according to a Daily Caller News Foundation translation. In February, a Chinese AI pilot defeated a human in a dogfight in 90 seconds, South China Morning Post reported.

The White House did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

