‘Not Peaceful’: Capitol Police Release New Details On Violent Riot Outside DNC Headquarters

The United States Capitol Police (USCP) released new details on Thursday following the violent pro-Palestinian protest at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters in Washington D.C., on Wednesday night.

Demonstrators blocked the exits to the DNC building with dumpsters, pepper sprayed officers and “attempted to pick up the bike rack,” according to a press release from the USCP. Officers tried to disperse the crowd by pushing them back, pulling them away from the entrances and “clearing them from the area.” (RELATED: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Arrested After Hundreds Swarm Capitol Office Building)

“We have handled hundreds of peaceful protests, but last night’s group was not peaceful. The crowd failed to obey our lawful orders to move back from the DNC, where Members of Congress were in the building,” the USCP said in the press release. “When the group moved dumpsters in front of the exits, pepper sprayed our officers and attempted to pick up the bike rack, our teams quickly introduced consequences – pulling people off the building, pushing them back, and clearing them from the area, so we could safely evacuate the Members and staff.”

🚨DNC HQ Protest Turns Violent as Protestors Clash With Capitol Police pic.twitter.com/1hyXKiw0R3 — Sociat USA 🇺🇸 (@SociatUSA) November 16, 2023

Officers arrested one man out of the approximately 200 protesters who showed up at the demonstration, according to the press release. Ruben Arthur Camacho was taken into custody after officers allegedly witnessed him body-slamming a police officer into a garage door and punching her in the face.

Six officers were injured in total, with injuries ranging from minor cuts to being punched by the crowd, the press release noted.

“Last night our team was quick, decisive, courageous and in control,” USCP said in the press release. “When demonstrations cross the line into illegal activity it is our responsibility to maintain order and ensure people’s safety.”

The USCP did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

