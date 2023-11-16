Family Of 4 Found Dead In Their Home On Military Base

A family of four was found dead Wednesday in their residence on Fort Stewart Army Base in Georgia, according to military officials.

“Fort Stewart law enforcement — in partnership with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division — continues the investigation into four individuals found dead inside their on-post home Wednesday, Nov. 15,” the Army base said in a statement.

The deceased include a female soldier, her husband and their two children. The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin and for privacy reasons. No additional details regarding the incident were available pending the investigation, according to the press release. (RELATED: Marine Killed At Military Base, Another Held As Homicide Suspect)

Fort Stewart Military Police discovered the family dead in their home after requests for a welfare check were made by the Soldier’s unit on Nov. 15. Police arrived at the on-post home approximately 2 p.m. to contact the Soldier. — Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield (@USAGStewartHAAF) November 16, 2023

The discovery was made after the soldier’s unit requested a welfare check. Upon entering the home around 2:00 p.m., authorities found the family unresponsive. They were pronounced dead at approximately 5:30 p.m., Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield added in the statement.

“There is no reason to believe that there is an extended threat to our community,” base officials said in a separate statement posted to Facebook.

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield has a history of fatal incidents. In 2019, three soldiers died when their tank overturned during a training exercise. In 2022, a soldier was killed in a helicopter crash at the base’s airfield.