Jason Momoa Drops His Pants In New ‘SNL’ Promo

Jason Momoa danced with his pants off as he demonstrated his excitement for being the host of “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 18.

A Nov. 15 promotional trailer for the upcoming episode featured the “Aquaman” star flaunting his half-naked body as he danced around with joy wearing a plaid shirt and underwear. The clip began with Momoa entering studio 8H by skipping through the aisles as he shouted, “I’m back, baby!” with a huge grin on his face, before the camera caught on to the fact he wasn’t wearing any bottoms.

Jason Momoa is back, baby pic.twitter.com/5g78q2M4De — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 15, 2023

The famous actor threw his hat into the empty seats where the audience would be, and thrust his pelvis out in front of Ego Nwodim. She smiled softly at his excitement before noticing Momoa wasn’t wearing any bottoms.

“Ego, I’m so happy to be back!” Momoa said.

The comedian’s facial expression said it all. She scrunched up her face and struggled to keep her composure while staring at Momoa, who was standing there in his underwear with a grin on his face.

“Yeah, hey, we love you, you just can’t be wearing your underwear,” Nwodim said.

“This is a workplace.”

Momoa offered an explanation, but refused to comply.

“No. I’m sorry. When I get excited, I forget my pants,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

Momoa turned down the idea of accompanying Nwodim to find some clothing to put on.

“No chance!” he shouted. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Just Announced Her Partnership With The NBA, And Fans Are Furious)

Momoa did a slow motion dance, thrusting his pelvis once more before he managed to spot Marcello Hernandez standing to the side with a script in his hand. Momoa ran towards him, embraced Hernandez and lifted him off the ground in an awkward, romantic embrace — all while his pants were down.

Fans are wondering if this trailer will preface an equally-nude appearance by Momoa on Nov. 18.