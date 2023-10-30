Kim Kardashian Just Announced Her Partnership With The NBA, And Fans Are Furious

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS undergarment line has launched a new partnership with the NBA, but her Monday announcement is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Kardashian shared the news on social media, and fans immediately slammed the star for invading a space they apparently don’t feel she belongs in. Many users were unimpressed by the reality TV maven wedging her way into the NBA with her SKIMS underwear, and they didn’t hold back when it came to trolling her on social media.

Kardashian’s latest business venture may be a lucrative one, but it’s proving to be an unpopular choice. Her Instagram feed is full of props and praise, but Twitter users are trolling the star, mocking her for her efforts to sell underwear to professional athletes.

Kardashian heavily promoted her first-ever men’s underwear line by sharing a gallery of images, including one of herself posing in New York while clutching a basketball in her hands.

“Introducing the SKIMS and NBA partnership,” Kardashian wrote. “@SKIMS is now the Official Underwear Partner of the @NBA, @WNBA and @Usabasketball.”

“We gotta boycott the NBA now,” a Twitter user said in response.

The video memes mocking Kardashian are endless.

it’s giving John Tucker pic.twitter.com/3oAYBkCWpb — Brianne Fleming (@brianne2k) October 30, 2023

One user poked fun at the concept, writing, “Can’t wait to see LeBron in a SKIMS bra,” and several other users liked the comment and reshared it on social media.

“Who allowed this?” another said.

Can’t wait to see Lebron in a SKIMS bra — Bryant (@BigBucksBryant) October 30, 2023

Other critics called Kardashian “tacky” and “ridiculous,” and several slammed the star by referencing her dating history with athletes, suggesting this was her next “adventure.” (RELATED: ‘These Nipples Are Harder’: Kim Kardashian’s New Lingerie Product Line Leaves Little To The Imagination)

went through all the players, now to the final boss. You go girl pic.twitter.com/bLwRrrTGoK — Chombe (@Chombe1080) October 30, 2023

Kardashian hasn’t addressed the backlash publicly at the time of writing.