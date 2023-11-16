Snoop Dogg Makes Shocking, Life-Changing Announcement

Snoop Dogg, the man who is as famous for his love of marijuana as his love of music, announced Thursday he’s giving up smoking.

The famous artist took to Instagram to announce the big news to his 82.4 million fans and followers.

“After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” the famous hip hop star wrote to his social media page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

It is unclear what led the legendary singer and music producer to suddenly quit smoking, although it seems to have been a serious decision that had to be made.

“Please respect my privacy at this time,” Snoop Dogg wrote.

The artist simply captioned the post, “I’m giving up smoke.” The image features a black and white image of Snoop Dogg with his hands gesturing prayer. His signature appeared at the bottom of the photograph.(RELATED: Weed Advocates Are Ramping Up Lobbying Efforts And Notching Wins)

Snoop Dogg’s entire persona was built around his love for marijuana, and references to weed appear in the majority of his hit songs. He popularized the term ‘420’ and is known to spark a joint during interviews and on-stage appearances. The rapper is also an investor in a cannabis company called Leafs By Snoop.

Snoop Dogg is synonymous with marijuana, and his brand is heavily populated with references and images that attest to his passion for weed.

The motivation for this sudden lifestyle change remains unknown. This story continues to develop.