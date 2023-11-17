Is Snoop Dogg Going To Single-Handedly Win The War On Drugs? The Data Says Maybe

Snoop Dogg’s recent decision to stop using marijuana has apparently caused a spike in online searches for “quit weed,” demonstrating the power of his messaging.

The legendary rapper and music producer built an entire empire based on his passion for marijuana and his love of smoking weed, making him one of the biggest public figures recognized as a weed enthusiast. Online searches for “quit weed” exploded by 1,152% worldwide immediately after Snoop Dogg announced his decision to cut the habit Nov. 16, Google search data compiled by GoSmokeFree revealed in a newsletter sent Friday.

Specific searches exploded in popularity, including “quit smoking,” which rose by 492% in the third week of November, as well as “stop smoking weed,” which rose 511% as a result of Snoop Dogg’s declaration, GoSmokeFree reported. The data on the search for “how to quit smoking” grew by 308% worldwide over the span of the same week.

“These findings highlight how much influence a celebrity can have on its fans, with the latest announcement of Snoop Dogg changing his lifestyle creating a monumental spike in searches for quitting weed,” a representative from GoSmokeFree said in a newsletter.

The analytics demonstrate Snoop Dogg’s immense influence on the war on drugs — and just about any other kind of messaging the entertainer decides to convey.

The hip-hop mogul has amassed an 82.6 million-person following on Instagram and saw a surge of an additional 59,413 followers 12 hours after he posted his announcement to social media, according to GoSmokeFree. (RELATED: Snoop Dogg Makes Shocking, Life-Changing Announcement)

“Snoop Dogg’s bombshell news has come as a massive shock to fans as the hip-hop star has always been very open about his smoking habits and has even ventured into numerous businesses, including weed strains and edibles,” the spokesperson said.

“So, it’s no surprise fans who lead similar habits are questioning their own lifestyle and may be thinking of a change.”