Speaker Johnson Releases January 6th Capitol Riot Tapes

House Speaker Mike Johnson released a tranche of tapes of the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riot on a website so Americans could watch the footage for themselves.

Speaker Johnson announced Friday on X he was going to be releasing the tapes and proceeded to post a link to them on the Committee on House Administration’s website. (RELATED: ‘All In’: Speaker Mike Johnson Endorses Donald Trump For President)

Follow the link below to view the January 6th tapes for yourself. To restore America’s trust and faith in their Government we must have transparency. This is another step towards keeping the promises I made when I was elected to be your Speaker.https://t.co/aujSDeljba — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) November 17, 2023

“Follow the link below to view the January 6th tapes for yourself,” Johnson said on X. “To restore America’s trust and faith in their Government we must have transparency. This is another step towards keeping the promises I made when I was elected to be your Speaker.”

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy previously turned over some of the January 6th footage to former Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson.

Beginning on Nov. 20, the Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight will allow Americans to access the January 6th footage in person, the subcommittee said in a press release.

“This decision will provide millions of Americans, criminal defendants, public interest organizations, and the media an ability to see for themselves what happened that day, rather than having to rely upon the interpretation of a small group of government officials.” Johnson wrote in another X post. “Processing will involve blurring the faces of private citizens on the yet unreleased tapes to avoid any persons from being targeted for retaliation of any kind and segregating an estimated 5% of the videos that may involve sensitive security information related to the building architecture.”

U.S. Capitol Police security cameras captured footage of the Capitol riot, and it includes the videos released by Tucker Carlson. Additional footage will continue to be uploaded to the website following the initial tranche of footage released Friday.

“The goal of our investigation has been to provide the American people with transparency on what happened at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and this includes all official video from that day,” Republican Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk, Chairman of the Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight, said.

“We will continue loading video footage as we conduct our investigation and continue to review footage. As I’ve said all along — the American people deserve transparency, accountability, and real answers supported by facts instead [of] a predetermined political narrative,” Loudermilk added.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has prosecuted more than 1,200 individuals from nearly all 50 states in connection with the Jan. 6th riot as of Nov. 6, 2023.

This story has been updated to include statements from Republican lawmakers and additional context surrounding Jan. 6th.