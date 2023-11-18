Prosecutor Who Went After Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate Speaks Her Mind About Ouster

Former U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Attorney General Denise George is speaking out after she was fired during her pursuit of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s estate and banking giant JP Morgan Chase.

George told Bloomberg News the story of her legal battle against Epstein’s estate and the pressure she was under from USVI officials to make the scandal go away. (RELATED: Judge Approves JPMorgan’s $290 Million Settlement To Nearly 200 Victims Of Jeffrey Epstein)

Denise George knew from the beginning that she was going up against powerful players on Wall Street over their supposed links to Jeffrey Epstein. But she soon sensed that she was also up against forces here at home, in the US Virgin Islands https://t.co/KFaH8lyqUL — Bloomberg (@business) November 17, 2023

“If I have to lose my job to avoid being part of a conspiracy to cover something up, I would do it,” George said. “My bar license, my integrity were more important to me. I wasn’t going to compromise that.

Democratic USVI Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. dismissed George in December 2022 days after she filed a lawsuit against JP Morgan for its relationship with Epstein. Earlier that month, George won a settlement against Epstein’s estate worth more than $100 million, and it included a requirement for the infamous Little St. James island to be sold.

“It was very professional but we did have very different values and that created a lot of contention between us throughout the course of the Epstein investigation and other matters as well,” George said. She was cooking food at her father’s house on New Year’s Eve when a security officer handed her a letter informing her of the news, Bloomberg reported.

Bryan took office in 2019 and told George he wanted to loosen travel restrictions for Epstein as a convicted sex offender, according to Bloomberg. “In my head I am thinking, Relax?” George recalled. “If anything, wouldn’t you say, Tighten them?”

George denied Epstein’s request in May 2019 after Bryan demanded she make a decision, Bloomberg reported. She later testified that she believed Epstein was flexing his political connections in the territory.

The USVI lawsuit with JP Morgan ended in a $75 million settlement following months of litigation where court documents accused Bryan Jr. and other USVI political figures of courting Epstein and offering him special benefits. Epstein moved to the territory after he was jailed by Florida authorities for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

The court battle between JP Morgan and USVI spotlighted emails between Epstein and disgraced former JP Morgan executive Jes Staley, who appeared to maintain a close friendship with Epstein. British financial authorities have also released intimate correspondence between the pair.

Federal prosecutors charged Epstein with sex trafficking offenses in July 2019 and he was found dead in his New York City jail cell a month later. His death was ruled a suicide and not caught on camera.

George decided to go after his estate and alleged accomplices after Epstein was found dead.

“He is dead,” she told herself, “but his accomplices must be alive.”