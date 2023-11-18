Man Allegedly Steals Victim’s Car After Helping Him Locate It

Atlanta Police are searching for a suspect involved in a cunning car theft that took place Oct. 1.

Officers were called to the scene after the victim’s car and other personal items were stolen, WSB-TV reported. The incident took place when the victim, who forgot where he parked his car, was assisted by the suspect in locating it. However, once they found the vehicle, the suspect allegedly brandished a gun. He reportedly threatened the victim before seizing the car and other belongings.

The stolen vehicle was recovered by the Atlanta Police Department (APD) on Oct. 5th. However, despite finding the car, the search for the suspect continues, according to WSB-TV. (RELATED: Forklift Operator Holds Alleged Car Thief 20 Feet In The Air While Waiting For Police)

The APD urges anyone with information about this case to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Informants are not required to provide their names or any identifying details. Additionally, tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case, the outlet added.

Car thieves are prevalent across the country and for this reason, some car owners get creative in securing their cars. It was previously reported that a man in San Antonio, Texas, used an Apple AirTag to locate his family’s stolen truck, leading to a fatal confrontation. The truck was reported stolen from the family’s home. After informing the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) of the theft, three family members took matters into their own hands by tracking the vehicle using the tracking device.

Their search led them to a strip mall’s parking lot, where the alleged truck thief was located. The situation escalated, resulting in the death of the individual accused of stealing the truck.