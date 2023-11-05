Forklift Operator Holds Alleged Car Thief 20 Feet In The Air While Waiting For Police

This is absolutely hilarious.

An Akron, Ohio body shop is doing whatever they gotta do to catch alleged thieves, especially after getting hit over and over again. Fed up, Arlington Autos is now taking action, according to WLWT.

Alexander Funk, a 26-year-old alleged car thief who has been busted multiple times, was caught trying to steal a vehicle and ended up chillin’ 20 feet in the air as a result. In other words, the auto shop bagged him, and did so in comical fashion using a forklift to trap the claimed criminal — which let police make the easy arrest from there after showing up to the scene, per WLWT. (RELATED: REPORT: Video Shows Former Arizona Cardinals Exec Bill Bidwill Jr. Bloodied After Alleged Fight With His Wife)

“He broke into a car at the junkyard, and before he could get out, he’s done it before, they got like the forklift, and they had him like, I’m not kidding, like 20 feet off the ground, so when we got there we went right into custody,” said an employee via WLWT.

Funk was arrested by police and charged with both criminal trespassing and possessing criminal tools. Previously, Funk was charged with entering a condemned building and drug abuse, per the outlet.

WATCH:

Auto shop employees trapped a thief in a car by raising it off the ground with a forklift in Akron, Ohio, on Tuesday, Oct. 17. (Akron Police Department, via CNN Newsource) #universebyu #byu #videooftheday pic.twitter.com/ulUoVOXbDq — The Daily Universe (@UniverseBYU) November 3, 2023

I love how the one cop chuckled when he was being told what happened, that made me giggle.

What a great story.