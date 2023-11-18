Neo-Nazi Group Marches Through Downtown Madison, Wisconsin, Waving Swastika Flags And Performing ‘Hitler Salute’

Members of the neo-Nazi group Blood Tribe rallied through downtown Madison, Wisconsin Saturday, waving swastika flags and performing a salute to Hitler.

Madison Police Department (MPD) officials stated in a Facebook post that approximately 20 people were part of the group carrying flags with Nazi imagery, noting that no weapons had been displayed. The group reportedly had “walked up State Street heading to the Wisconsin State Capitol, before heading to James Madison Park,” according to authorities. (RELATED: Rolling Stone Deletes Tweet, Updates Story After Falsely Claiming Neo-Nazis Were DeSantis Supporters)

“The Madison Police Department does not support hateful rhetoric,” MPD officials stated. “The department has an obligation to protect First Amendment rights of all.”

The Blood Tribe men could be seen wearing red shirts with black pants and a majority of them covering their faces with black masks. The Blood Tribe became a membership organization in 2021 and is known to have chapters across the United States and Canada, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

🚨#BREAKING: A Extreme Neo-Nazi Group, called the Blood Tribe, has been Spotted Marching on the streets carrying Swastika Flags 📌#Madison | #Wisconsin Numerous witnesses have reported seeing a group of roughly two dozen individuals wearing full red shirts with black pants,… pic.twitter.com/deijebk8l4 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 18, 2023

While authorities noted that multiple 911 calls were taken reporting the group, Wisconsin lawmakers and school officials in the city have denounced the group’s activity.(RELATED: Neo-Nazi Group Planning Protest Of Sheriff Who Called Antisemites ’Scumbags’)

Wisconsin Democrat Gov. Tony Evers posted a press release calling out the group, emphasizing that their actions “have no home” in the state.

“To see neo-Nazis marching in our streets and neighborhoods and in the shadow of our State Capitol building spreading their disturbing, hateful messages is truly revolting,” Evers stated. “Let us be clear: neo-Nazis, antisemitism, and white supremacy have no home in Wisconsin. We will not accept or normalize this rhetoric and hate.”

“It’s repulsive and disgusting, and I join Wisconsinites in condemning and denouncing their presence in our state in the strongest terms possible.”

Along with Evers, Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin took to X to condemn the group calling on the importance of denouncing “hate in no uncertain terms.”

The University of Wisconsin (UW) Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin additionally called out the neo-Nazi group, stating that she was “horrified” to see “these symbols” near the school.

“I am horrified to see these symbols here in Madison,” Mnookin stated. “Hatred and antisemitism are completely counter to the university’s values, and the safety and well-being of our community must be our highest priorities.”

There have been no reports of physical violence or attacks within the city regarding the group, however, UW’s police department stated that they will continue to monitor the situation and enhance security ahead of their scheduled football game against Nebraska, according to WISN 12.