10-Year-Old Boy Fatally Attacked By Group Of Aggressive Monkeys In India

A 10-year-old boy named Dipak Thakor lost his life in a horrific monkey attack in India, The Sun reported Tuesday.

The attack occurred while Thakor was playing with friends, according to The Sun. A monkey from a notorious gang known to terrorize the area inflicted fatal injuries by tearing out the boy’s intestines. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Thakor’s injuries were too severe, and he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“His intestine was ripped off in the attack. He rushed (back) to his house and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” a local official said in a statement, per The Sun.

This incident marks the third attack by a pack of wild monkeys in the village within a week, which highlights a growing concern about monkey aggression in the region. Vishal Chaudhary, a local forest official, acknowledged the challenges in dealing with the aggressive troop of monkeys. (RELATED: Police Arrest Oregon Man For Allegedly Torturing Monkeys, Sharing Videos For Others’ Sexual Gratification)

“We have rescued two langurs in the past one week, and set up cages to trap another langur,” Chaudhary said, per The Sun. “There is a large troop of monkeys in the village, including four adults who have been involved in attacks in the past one week. Two of them have been rescued. Efforts are on to cage another.”

This is not an isolated case in India, where interactions with monkeys have often led to dangerous situations. Earlier in the year, a 3-year-old child was abducted by a monkey and carried up a cliff, the situation led to a rescue operation, the New York Post reported. The child was found and returned safely to his parents.