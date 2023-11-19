Jake Tapper Tries To Corner Florida Governor Into Condemning Elon Musk Over Alleged ‘Antisemitic’ Tweets

CNN Host Jake Tapper attempted to get Republican Florida Governor Rob DeSantis on Sunday to denounce billionaire X owner Elon Musk over a tweet allegedly endorsing anti-semitism.

DeSantis appeared on CNN’s show “State of the Union With Jake Tapper and Dana Bash” discussing a range of topics for the Republican presidential candidate. Tapper eventually asked DeSantis his thoughts on the allegations that Musk “openly endorsed” an anti-semitic tweet, highlighting that companies like Disney and Apple are now pulling their ads off of the social media platform over the issue. (RELATED: Babylon Bee Commits To $250,000 Ad Buy On X Amid Major Companies Pulling Out Due To Accusations Of Anti-Semitism)

“I did not see the comment. So I know that Elon has had a target on his back ever since he purchased Twitter because I think he’s taking it in a direction that a lot of people, who are used to controlling the narrative, don’t like,” DeSantis stated.

“So I was a big supporter of him purchasing Twitter, I think they’re obviously still working some stuff out – but I did not see those comments.”

The tweet in question, posted by a user called “The Artist Formerly Known as Eric,” alleged that Western Jews have been advocating “dialectical hatred against whites,” stating that they are now coming to a realization that minorities they once advocated for do not support them. It was a response to a Stand Up To Jewish Hate campaign video tweeted by another user, advocating against anti-semitic rhetoric.(RELATED:REPORT: Officials Find 23 Tombstones Vandalized With Swastikas At Jewish Cemetery)

Musk replied to the alleged anti-semitic tweet stating “You have said the actual truth,” calling out companies like the Anti-Defamation League for their alleged “unjustly attacks” on the “majority of the West.”

Tapper continued to push on the subject, reading aloud the tweet that Musk had commented on to the Florida governor, asking him if anti-semitism “on the right” concerned him at all. DeSantis responded stating that the issue concerned him “across the board,” calling out the issue on universities that Jewish students are currently facing as protesting has risen since the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel.

However, while Tapper agreed with the Florida governor’s sentiments regarding universities, he pushed back stating, “I’m just saying Elon Musk is a pretty powerful guy and he’s out there endorsing some pretty hideous anti-semitic conspiracy theories and I still haven’t heard you condemn it.”

“Well because I haven’t seen it, I know you tried to read it – I have no idea what the context is. I know Elon Musk, I’ve never seen him doing anything – I think he’s a guy that believes in America. I’ve never seen him indulge in any of that. So it’s surprising if that’s true, but I have not seen it so I don’t want to sit there and pass judgment on the fly,” DeSantis responded.

As companies have recently pulled their ads from X over the issue, the Babylon Bee committed to spending $250,000 on ads, stating that the companies who are pulling out “hate freedom.”