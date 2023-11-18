SpaceX Starship’s Test Ends With Explosion Shortly After Launch

SpaceX’s latest test of its Starship spacecraft failed shortly after its launch Saturday, according to Reuters.

The uncrewed spacecraft which was designed to transport astronauts to the moon and beyond encountered a significant setback, Reuters reported. Launching from the Starbase site in Texas, owned by Elon Musk, the Starship rocket reached approximately 90 miles (148 km) above the ground. The mission was planned to last about 90 minutes and aimed to test the spacecraft’s capabilities in space and its return journey to Earth.

However, complications arose shortly after lift-off. The rocket’s Super Heavy first stage booster successfully separated from the core Starship stage but exploded over the Gulf of Mexico shortly thereafter. The explosion was captured and broadcasted on a SpaceX webcast, per Reuters.

Further issues occurred with the core Starship stage, which continued its trajectory into space. Minutes later, SpaceX mission control lost contact with the vehicle, with engineer and livestream host John Insprucker stating that they believe an automated flight termination command was activated, though the exact reason remained unclear as of Saturday, Reuters added.

About eight minutes into the mission, an explosion was observed through a camera tracking the Starship booster, suggesting a failure at an altitude of 91 miles (148 km). This launch marked the second attempt at flying the Starship atop the Super Heavy booster. A previous attempt in April also ended in an explosive failure minutes after launching.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the mishap, stating no injuries or property damage were reported. They will oversee a SpaceX-led investigation into the failure and will need to approve future plans to prevent recurrence, per Reuters.