Mother Charged As Toddler Accidentally Discharges Firearm In Walmart

A woman faces charges of child endangerment after her toddler accidentally discharged a gun found in her purse Thursday.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. when the 2-year-old boy allegedly accessed his mother’s Taurus 9mm firearm from her purse, causing it to fire, according to the Waverly Police Department. The bullet from the accidental discharge hit the ceiling of the store. The toddler only sustained a minor injury to his forehead, which was attributed to contact with the magazine of the gun.

Following the incident, the mom, whose identity has not been disclosed, was apprehended by the authorities. She has been charged in Pike County Court for child endangerment, according to the authorities. The young boy was subsequently placed under the care of a guardian and received medical attention at an urgent care facility. (RELATED: Video Shows 3-Year-Old Florida Girl Shooting Herself While Relative Was Allegedly Glued To Football Game)

The Waverly Police Department took to their Facebook page to address the incident. Local authorities reiterated the need for increased safety measures and awareness.

“The prompt and effective response by law enforcement ensured the safety of all involved parties and the resolution of the incident,” Waverly Police Department said in a statement. “The Waverly Police Department emphasizes the importance of responsible firearm ownership and storage, especially those with children. Incidents like these underscore the need for heightened awareness and safety measures to prevent such accidents from occurring.”