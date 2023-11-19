Latest NBC Poll Shows Donald Trump Beating President Biden In 2024 For ‘First Time’ In Network’s ‘History’

A new NBC national poll for the 2024 general election has Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump beating President Joe Biden for the “first time” in the network’s “history,” according to NBC host Kristen Welker.

Welker was joined by national correspondent Steve Kornacki Sunday during the network’s show “Meet the Press” to discuss the latest polling for the 2024 general election. Kornacki stated that Trump now leads Biden by 2 points, holding at 46 percent. (RELATED: ‘Isn’t Just Republicans’: Fox Guest Breaks Down ‘Big Problems’ Biden Is Facing On All Fronts Ahead Of 2024 Election)

“And this is significant because this is the first time in the history of our poll that former President Trump beats President Biden – still within the margin of error, but still significant,” Welker responded.

NEW: Former President Trump beats President Biden within the margin of error in the latest @NBCNews national poll.@SteveKornacki: “It’s the first time in more than a dozen polls we’ve seen a result like this.” pic.twitter.com/exf2cximAc — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 19, 2023

The network’s poll was taken between Nov. 10 through Nov. 14, among 1,000 registered voters, with a margin of error roughly between 5.5 and 5.6 percentage points.

“In 2019, 2020 when Trump was president, he [Biden] trailed all of them. This year he’s trailed all of them in our poll. First time in more than a dozen polls we’ve seen a result like this,” Kornacki said.

Kornacki notably highlighted that Biden’s “long advantage” has been his likability compared to Trump, however, the “gap is now gone” between the two political figures, according to the poll. (RELATED: Judge Rejects Bid To Remove Trump From Colorado Ballot)

NBC News had Biden polling in at 39 percent likability with Trump hitting 32 percent in January. However, both Biden and Trump are now hitting 36 percent, with Biden’s disapproval rating jumping 7 points to 53 percent compared to his 46 percent in January.

Younger voters, between the ages of 18 to 35, are also showing significant favor for the former president, leaaving Trump with 46 percent compared to Biden at 42 percent, according to the network’s poll.

Kornacki noted that the network had also tested Biden against a “generic Republican candidate” because voters have voiced that they don’t prefer either of the two candidates. The results showed that in the hypothetical case, a “generic” Republican would beat Biden by nearly 11 points, compared to Trump losing to a “generic” Democrat candidate by roughly 6 points.

Democrats and liberal figures have voiced their concerns regarding Biden as the party’s nominee for the 2024 presidential elections. Democratic Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips has recently challenged the president for the nomination, stating that it’s time for the president to “pass the torch.”