‘Isn’t Just Republicans’: Fox Guest Breaks Down ‘Big Problems’ Biden Is Facing On All Fronts Ahead Of 2024 Election

Former Senate Judiciary Committee Adviser Garret Ventry discussed the “big problems” looming over the Biden campaign ahead of the 2024 election on Friday’s edition of “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Ventry told Fox News guest host Will Cain that a majority of Democrats do not want to see President Joe Biden run again, and that a majority of American citizens disapprove of his presidency. Ventry emphasized that Americans particularly disapprove of Biden’s handling of foreign policy, inflation, the southern border, and crime. (RELATED: Major Nationwide Poll Puts Trump Ahead Of Biden For The First Time)

“And again, this isn’t just Republicans saying this. This is Democrats who are worried about his age. They’re concerned about his mental ability to do the job, and you can’t find a issue that Joe Biden has tried to solve that has worked well for him right now,” Ventry said.

He pointed out that Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom has tried to “look presidential” through his trip to China and potentially poses a threat to pry away the Democratic nomination.

Ventry pointed out that, in recent polling, former President Donald Trump outpaces Biden by a significant margin. He also added Trump leads Biden in swing state polls.

Ventry claimed that “black voters, hispanic voters, young people, suburban women,” are moving towards Trump as the 2024 election nears.

“So they have big problems going into the general election with Joe Biden, so that’s going to be very tough for them to do,” Ventry said. “I think you will see calls to replace him.”

Cain noted that, for many, Biden was a “protest vote against Donald Trump.”

Biden has struggled with low job approval ratings over the course of his first term. Americans have signaled disapproval of the president’s handling of issues ranging from the economy to crime. Trump lead Biden by considerable margins in recent polls.