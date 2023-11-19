Syracuse Football Coach Dino Babers Fired After Suffering 5-6 Season: REPORT

Dino Babers … GONE!

Syracuse University has fired head football coach Dino Babers, doing so Sunday after piling up a losing 5-6 record in the 2023 season. Babers’ tenure with the Orange ends with an all-time record of 41-55 over the last eight years, according to ESPN.

Nunzio Campanile, who is the tight ends coach of Syracuse, has been named the team’s interim coach. Prior, he was the interim coach for Rutgers, where he led the Scarlet Knight for eight contests in 2019 after Chris Ash’s firing. (RELATED: Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Outright Loses It On His Player During Blowout Victory)

In their last seven contests, the Orange have lost six, which is the second straight year that involved a slide at the end of the campaign. In 2022, Syracuse lost six out of their last seven games on the schedule. Babers went 20-45 in the ACC.

In the past five seasons, Babers has only put together one bowl appearance for Syracuse, who has been experiencing a lack of enthusiasm that’s surrounded the program. The decline started after Babers’ milestone 10-3 season back in 2018, which featured a near-upset over No. 3 Clemson and a bowl victory against West Virginia.

Syracuse is firing Head Coach Dino Babers, per @PeteThamel Babers went 41-55 in 8 years at Syracuse pic.twitter.com/k1cWDh5NIZ — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 19, 2023

I’ve never really been big on Dino Babers, so when I saw the news, I couldn’t help but to be surprised that it took Syracuse this long to nix him … eight seasons though?

I understand he had one good year … emphasis on ONE good year … but come on, dealing with this much losing? For EIGHT years?

This is why the Orange are the Orange.