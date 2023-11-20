Diddy Looks Dejected After He Settled Lawsuit Filed By His Ex-Girlfriend

Sean “Diddy” Combs was seen in a gloomy state in Miami after he settled his legal battle with his ex-girlfriend Cassandra Venture, Page Six reported Sunday.

The 54-year-old business mogul made his first public appearance following the end of a highly publicized legal battle involving his ex-girlfriend, Page Six reported. The lawsuit was resolved amicably, with both parties reaching a settlement whose specifics remain confidential.

During his recent sighting, Combs’ appeared visibly distressed and was seen with his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram. The two were photographed seated together in a casual setting, engaging in what seemed to be a serious conversation. Combs’ attire, consisting of blue sweatpants and a navy t-shirt, mirrored his subdued mood.

Diddy was photographed for the first time since Cassie’s bombshell lawsuit. See the photos here: https://t.co/zP4ydkj8rx https://t.co/zP4ydkj8rx — TMZ (@TMZ) November 20, 2023

In the lawsuit, she alleges enduring persistent beating and sexual abuse during their time together, according to the report by Page Six. (RELATED: Diddy Flexes His Fortune, Brings His Butler To The Awards Stage)

Ventura’s legal claims highlight a troubling history of abuse starting from when she first met Combs in 2005, at 19 years of age, per Page Six. The lawsuit includes allegations, such as being coerced into sexual activities with male sex workers while Combs recorded the incidents.

“Over the years that Mr. Combs abused Ms. Ventura physically and sexually, she again and again tried to escape his tight hold over her life,” the lawsuit read, per Page Six. “Every time she hid, Mr. Combs’s vast network of corporations and affiliated entities found her, and those who worked for Mr. Combs’s companies implored her to return to him.