Diddy Accused Of “Savagely” Beating And Raping His Ex Girlfriend: REPORT

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassandra Ventura is reportedly suing the music mogul, accusing him of repeated physical and sexual abuse over the course of their relationship.

Venture claims Diddy began a years-long pattern of abuse shortly after she met him in 2005 at the age of 19, Page Six reported Thursday. In the lawsuit, she alleges that Diddy forced her to have sex with male prostitutes while he filmed them, and describes a life of abuse under his control, per the outlet.

Ventura also accuses the famous artist of forcing his way into the home he bought for her and raping her toward the end of the couple’s relationship in 2018, according to Page Six.

“She told him to stop and attempted to push him away,” the lawsuit stated, per the outlet. “Mr. Combs then forcibly pulled off Ms. Ventura’s clothing and unbuckled his belt. He proceeded to rape Ms. Ventura while she repeatedly said ‘no’ and tried to push him away.”

Her lawsuit describes Diddy as “prone to uncontrollable rage” and alleges that he “frequently beat Ms. Ventura savagely.”

Diddy’s ex-girlfriend goes on to claim that several people close to Diddy were aware of the abuse and witnessed the beatings, but refused to assist her, according to court documents cited by Page Six.

Nobody “dared to speak up against their frightening and ferocious boss,” her lawsuit reads, according to Page Six. “Every time she hid, Mr. Combs’s vast network of corporations and affiliated entities found her, and those who worked for Mr. Combs’s companies implored her to return to him.” (RELATED: ‘Pee Diddy’ Trends Online As Diddy’s Girlfriend Admits She Likes Getting Peed On During Sex)

Diddy has not issued a public comment regarding the allegations made by Ventura. The story continues to develop.