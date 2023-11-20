Viewers Shocked As Nigel Farage’s Naked Butt Appears On ‘I’m A Celeb’

Viewers of Monday night’s episode of “I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!” were horrified when Brexit architect Nigel Farage’s naked bum appeared on their television sets.

The ex-politician was taking a shower in the jungle when TV presenter Josie Gibson strolled past and was shocked to find him completely naked, according to The Sun. “Frickin’ hell!” she apparently yelled.

“Good job he didn’t turn around. We might have seen the honorable member!” joked host Declan Donnelly.

Fans of the show were quick to share their digust online. “I did not have Nigel Farage’s bum on my bingo card for 2023, but here we are,” wrote one viewer. Clips of the shower incident haven’t circulated at the time of writing. And for that, I am eternally grateful.

i know damn well i’ve not just seen nigel farage’s bum on my tv #ImACelebrity — Lauren Kennedy (@laurenkennedyy_) November 20, 2023

Farage has been the butt of a few jokes and incidents already on the popular British reality show. When he first showed up in the Australian outback, he noted to Gibson that the experience, “wasn’t gonna be easy.” She then replied that it couldn’t “be any worse than Brexit,” according to Yahoo.

Farage built his “celebrity” off his status as the Brexit campaign’s poster boy. He’s fallen somewhat out of the limelight in recent years, but will his appearance on this somewhat cringe reality show be the end of his career? Or will it be the beginning of the greatest comeback in British political history?

The British public are absolutely swayable enough to see this as him starting a bid for Downing Street. Just think about: Ukraine’s president was a comedian who played a president on television before becoming elected. So, crazier things have actually happened. (RELATED: James O’Keefe Shows Up On Latest Season Of ‘Selling Sunset’)

But it could also all go horribly wrong, and leave his reputation in ruins. I guess we’ll have to see how it plays out in the jungle.