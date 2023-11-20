‘You Can Tell It Killed Her’: Sol Wisenberg Breaks Down Judge’s Ruling In Trump’s 14th Amendment Case

Fox News analyst Sol Wisenberg discussed former President Donald Trump’s 14th Amendment case on Monday, stating the only “significant” thing from the judge’s opinion was that she “held back.”

Wisenberg appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss Trump’s current cases and his opinions on some of the ruling outcomes. Host Laura Ingraham eventually focused on Trump’s 14th Amendment case in Colorado to remove him from the state’s ballot, questioning if the opinion from the presiding judge was “significant.” (RELATED: Adam Kinzinger Says Effort To Remove Trump From Colorado Ballot Is A Bad Idea)

“And Sol, then in that Colorado case, the judge there … a separate case, obviously on 14th amendment grounds in Colorado. The judge there ruled that Trump — they made a factual finding saying that Trump is responsible for inciting an insurrection, but he can remain on the ballot,” Ingraham said.

“Well the left went crazy with that all day long saying that was, you know, that was fantastic because it sets a factual predicate in Colorado, is that significant today?”

Wisenberg responded that although some in the media might have run with the idea that the opinion meant something, he did not find it “significant.”

“I don’t think it’s significant,” Wisenberg responded. “The significant thing in that opinion was that she held back. She realizes that the historical record is very mixed on this, so she exercised judicial restraint — you can tell it killed her. But what some judge in Colorado thinks about insurrection, I don’t think is going to have any effect on any of the federal cases here.”

Colorado Judge Sarah Wallace rejected an effort on Nov. 17 from a left-wing donor-backed group called Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), which filed the lawsuit against Trump in October. Although Wallace had dismissed the motion to remove the former president from the state’s ballot, she did state that she found Trump to have been “engaged in an insurrection on January 6, 2021 through incitement.” (RELATED: ‘A Clown’: Sol Wisenberg Breaks Down Why ‘Obviously Biased’ Judge Is Bringing Case Against Trump)

The CREW group originally cited Section 3 of the 14th Amendment within the lawsuit, which bars “officers of the United States” who took a Constitutional oath from holding office if found engaging in an “insurrection.”