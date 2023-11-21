REPORT: Man With No Car Nor Furniture Passes Away, Shocks His Small Town By Leaving It Millions In His Will

An elderly New England man who lived a humble lifestyle and passed away at 82 years old posthumously shocked his small town of Hinsdale, New Hampshire, by reportedly leaving it millions of dollars in his will.

The late Geoffrey Holt had no car, lived a simple life from a mobile home park where he was the groundskeeper and rode around the town with a population of 4,200 in his lawnmower, according to The Associated Press. But his last will and testament included simpler instructions: “$3.8 million to the town of Hinsdale to benefit the community in the areas of education, health, recreation and culture,” the AP reported in a story published Tuesday.

Secret multimillionaire Geoffrey Holt who wore threadbare clothes and lived in a rundown mobile home with no TV stuns small New Hampshire town of Hinsdale with $3.8M gift after his death Holt was known by most of the 4,200 residents of his town as the caretaker of his mobile… pic.twitter.com/DekKIt7irw — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) November 21, 2023

The source of Holt’s millions were investments that the posthumous philanthropist was quiet about, the man’s best friend Ed Smith, a former state legislator, told the outlet. (RELATED: The Fate Of Aretha Franklin’s Estate Settled By Handwritten Will Found In Sofa)

The former local New Hampshire politician admitted that Holt told him “his investments were doing better than he had ever expected” and expressed concerns that he was unsure of what to do with these newly-realized riches.

“I was sort of dumbfounded when I found out that all of it went to the town,” Smith said.

America needs more humble heroes like Geoffrey Holt

https://t.co/3hwtYIatqT — Galatians 4:16 🇺🇸 (@barcodext) November 21, 2023

During his life, Holt would reportedly sit in solitude and study financial reports and publications in a quiet area near a brook in town.

Holt enjoyed collecting a copious amount of model cars as well as train sets, which adorned his home over conventional furniture. He also collected history books, taking a special interest in Henry Ford, as well as World War II. Holt’s home boasted a vast record collection, including vinyl that featured works by classical composers like Mozart and Handel.

Holt did not have any children.

Holt’s sister, Alison Holt, remembered her brother as being frugal and keeping a low profile.

Geoffrey Holt was an epitome of humility, lived a simple life worth celebrating and emulating

Rest in peace, your was a life well spent — Victoria Anzaku (@victoria_anzaku) November 21, 2023



“He always told me that his main goal in life was to make sure that nobody noticed anything,” she said, noting that he’d remark “or you might get into trouble,” the AP reported.

“I just feel so sad that he didn’t indulge himself just a little bit,” she confided to the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Danny Trejo Files For Bankruptcy … But He’s Not Broke)

As for how the town will spend the funds, Hinsdale town administrator Kathryn Lunch said the community will “utilize the money left very frugally as Mr. Holt did.”

Despite opting out of driving a car as a personal choice, Holt taught drivers’ education classes.

One idea on how to use some of the funds includes putting together a virtual drivers’ ed class in his name.

Various other ideas on how to allocate it around town include giving the town clock an aesthetic face-lift, restoring buildings and “maybe buying a new ballot counting machine in honor of Holt, who always made sure he voted,” the outlet reported.