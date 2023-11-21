Military Aircraft Overshoots Runway And Crashes Into Kaneohe Bay

A Navy plane in Hawaii overshot its runway and ended up in Kaneohe Bay, CNN reported Monday.

The incident took place at a military base in Hawaii, when a P-8A Navy plane overshot its runway. All nine crew members aboard the aircraft were unharmed, Marine Corps spokesperson 1st Lt. Hailey Harms told CNN.

The incident occurred under rainy conditions with limited visibility of about one mile, Local 10 News reported. It was quickly addressed by the Coast Guard, though rescue efforts were soon called off as everyone was found safe.

Witness Diane Dircks captured the scene with a photograph showing the plane in the water after Dircks’ daughter, an avid birdwatcher always equipped with binoculars, who noticed the aircraft, according to Local 10 News. The family rushed to the dock’s end to witness the scene, which Dircks described as “unbelievable.” (RELATED: Navy Training Jet Crashes In Texas Neighborhood, Both Pilots Injured)

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the emergency following a 911 call. The plane, belonging to the Skinny Dragons of Patrol Squadron 4 based at Whidbey Island, Washington, was in Hawaii as part of a rotational deployment, per Local 10 News.

Marine Corps Base Hawaii, located about 10 miles from Honolulu, houses approximately 9,300 military personnel and 5,100 family members.

Earlier this year, a U.S. P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft flew over the strait of the Taiwan region, prompting a response from the Chinese military. This incident caused China to publicly criticize the United States for what it perceived as an act of destabilization in the already tense Taiwan Strait region.