The Last ‘Napoleon’ Trailer Just Dropped, And Man, This Movie Looks Like It’s Gonna Be An Absolute Hit

I am so amped for this!

The last remaining trailer for “Napoleon” released Monday, and holy cow, this movie looks like it’s gonna be an absolute banger.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix as the French legend, the Apple TV+ film comes out Nov. 22, and with how everything looks, it’s setting up to be a massive hit for director Ridley Scott.

As far as critics are concerned, the reviews have been mostly positive, with Rotten Tomatoes giving the movie a 67% score. The biggest things that the film has been praised for is the acting and awesome battle scenes, while the widest criticism has been the pace — apparently the director’s cut is four hours long.

But as a history buff, quite frankly, I’m all here for it.

Check out the final trailer:

When the first trailer dropped back in July, I was instantly hooked, and I’ve been patiently waiting ever since. Well, maybe not so much patient, because I’ll be honest, it feels like we’ve been waiting FOREVER to get to this point.

But here we are! Technically, we’re only hours away from being able to watch Joaquin Phoenix and the world of Napoleon collide. Yeah, we have the love story that my wife is excited about, but I’m personally excited to see the mighty French empire be reenacted and the epic battle scenes that we’re about to witness!

Holy crap, I'm getting goosebumps! And we're doing this the day before Thanksgiving?!

Happy Holidays, indeed.