The Rolling Stones Announce North American Tour

The Rolling Stones thrilled fans Tuesday by announcing their Hackney Diamonds North American Tour.

The legendary group will begin the surprise tour by kicking off festivities April 28 in Houston and follow up with a headline at Jazz Fest, according to the Rolling Stones website. They will grace the stage at a number of prominent stadiums across North America in 2024 to celebrate their new album, “Hackney Diamonds.”

Die-hard fans are celebrating the new material, which is the band’s first roll-out of new music since their 2005 album, “A Bigger Bang,” according to Rolling Stone.

The tour will conclude July 17 in Santa Clara, California.

Fans who are amped up to see the Rolling Stones perform the hits from their new album will have to wait a little while longer. Tickets for the tour will go on sale Dec. 1 at 10:00 a.m., and are expected to be snatched up quickly, according to Rolling Stone.

Fans can expect to hear popular hits like “‘Start Me Up,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash,’ ‘Satisfaction,’ and more, as well as fan favourite deep cuts and music from their new album,” according to a press release on the band’s website.

The band played rarities during their 2022 European tour like “Out of Time,” “19th Nervous Breakdown,” “Get Off My Cloud,” “Rocks Off” and “Fool to Cry,” in addition to the usual smattering of hits, Rolling Stone reported. (RELATED: The Rolling Stones Release A Sizzling Hot Music Video Featuring Sydney Sweeney)

The brand took a break from touring to put their focus on the creation of “Hackney Diamonds,” but came off break to develop their North American leg of the tour, according to Rolling Stone.