‘The Biggest Tour She’s Ever Done’: Madonna To Set World On Fire With Slate Of Wild Shows, Sources Say

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Madonna is reportedly preparing to embark on a world tour at the age of 64, according to sources close to the legendary pop star.

An executive familiar with her tour plans said it will be the “biggest tour she’s ever done,” according to Billboard. Madonna’s tour is expected to include both stadium and arena dates, and to feature plenty of the wild, provocative content the artist is known for.

The music icon’s last time on the road was 2019 and early 2020’s Madame X Tour, which met with challenges due to Madonna’s physical ailments, including hip and knee surgeries that required recovery time, according to Billboard.

The 2019 tour was highly successful and snagged strong critical reviews, but was plagued by a series of late starts and numerous delays that angered ticket holders. Fans inconvenienced by the delays launched a pair of class action lawsuits, according to Billboard. (RELATED: Famous Rapper Calls Madonna ‘Pathetic,’ Says She Is ‘Using Rap Music For Clout’)

Details surrounding the setlist and local dates for her upcoming tour have not yet been declared.

Eager fans won’t find any clues on the star’s social media accounts either. Madonna has wiped her Instagram clean of all posts and currently has no information available for fans to view.