‘The Biggest Tour She’s Ever Done’: Madonna To Set World On Fire With Slate Of Wild Shows, Sources Say

Madonna is reportedly preparing to embark on a world tour at the age of 64, according to sources close to the legendary pop star.

An executive familiar with her tour plans said it will be the “biggest tour she’s ever done,” according to Billboard. Madonna’s tour is expected to include both stadium and arena dates, and to feature plenty of the wild, provocative content the artist is known for.

Ask and you shall receive… “Back That Up To The Beat” (original demo + sped up version) out now! ❤️💃🏼https://t.co/WcxyN9NE1X pic.twitter.com/BMR3TFELki — Madonna (@Madonna) December 30, 2022

The music icon’s last time on the road was 2019 and early 2020’s Madame X Tour, which met with challenges due to Madonna’s physical ailments, including hip and knee surgeries that required recovery time, according to Billboard.

The 2019 tour was highly successful and snagged strong critical reviews, but was plagued by a series of late starts and numerous delays that angered ticket holders. Fans inconvenienced by the delays launched a pair of class action lawsuits, according to Billboard. (RELATED: Famous Rapper Calls Madonna ‘Pathetic,’ Says She Is ‘Using Rap Music For Clout’)

That I would be able to make a living being an artist.

That I could be the mother I never had.

That my children would bring me so much joy!!

More Importantly that I would be in a position to be able to help others less fortunate then myself… pic.twitter.com/pfvFQTvkeo — Madonna (@Madonna) January 1, 2023

Details surrounding the setlist and local dates for her upcoming tour have not yet been declared.

Eager fans won’t find any clues on the star’s social media accounts either. Madonna has wiped her Instagram clean of all posts and currently has no information available for fans to view.