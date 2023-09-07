The Rolling Stones Release A Sizzling Hot Music Video Featuring Sydney Sweeney

The Rolling Stones just released the lead single of their new album that releases in October, and if that’s not enough for fans, the single’s new music video features Sydney Sweeney riding on top of a bright red convertible Mercedes Benz.

New music is released regularly, but nothing is as sizzling hot as this. The legendary rock band thrilled fans with the announcement of their first album in 18 years “Hackney Diamonds” and wasted no time at all dropping the video for its lead single, “Angry.”

The video spotlights “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney dressed in cut-out leather chaps and a revealing leather bustier. Sweeney mouths the lyrics of their new song while writhing on top of the drop-top car.

The famous actress entered the world of rock and roll by making an unmistakable mark on the hot new album.

Members of The Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, take turns singing in a billboard that comes to life along the highway as Sweeney’s car drives by. Videos and images of the band’s various performances over the years continue to flash on the billboards. The video continuously flips between Sweeney’s sultry poses and the band. (RELATED: ‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Says Her Big Boobs Were A Bad Thing)

“Hackney Diamonds” also features tracks with Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder, as well as the final recordings from the Stones’ late drummer, Charlie Watts, who passed away in 2021, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

The album is poised for worldwide release October 20.