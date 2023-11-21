Scientist Makes Outrageous Claim That Microwaving A Steak Is The Best Way To Cook It

Ain’t no kind of science is gonna make me agree with this.

A scientist is claiming that the best way to cook a steak is to just stick that guy into a microwave … huh?

“It’s always a good idea to heat the meat first in a microwave,” physicist George Vekinis told BBC podcast “Instant Genius.” (RELATED: Police Charge Key West Man With Felony For Allegedly Eating ‘Florida’s Spectacular Sea Snail’)

“When you cook it directly from the fridge, essentially what you’re doing is not heating up the meat from the inside,” Vekinis, who is the author of “Physics in the Kitchen.”

“Salt has this osmotic ability to drag out as much water as possible from the meat and you’re going to get tough and inedible … salt must never be put on a steak before frying,” Vekinis said, discouraging chefs and wannabe chefs everywhere from salting their meat before cooking it.

Basically his whole explanation leads up to it eventually being the best-tasting steak ever, or something like that.

LISTEN:

You don’t even have to read a whole article of this news to realize that it’s complete crackpot ish.

He’s telling us to microwave our steaks before we cook them, so in other words, he’s telling us to completely dry out our steaks. That’s essentially what he’s saying with this … method?

Oh, that sounds delicious! A dried out piece of meat — just what I always wanted!

I swear, man, “science” just gets more and more unreliable with each passing day.