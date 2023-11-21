Gas Station Offers $1.99 Per Gallon For Thanksgiving Week

A mid-Atlantic gas station chain is reportedly selling gas for $1.99 per gallon during Thanksgiving week.

Sheetz is reducing prices of its Unleaded 88 gas at 422 of its 700 locations until Nov. 27, according to USA Today. The discount is offered at establishments carrying Unleaded 88 in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. (RELATED: ‘I Just Paid $4.68 A Gallon’: Markwayne Mullin Blasts Biden Admin For Shrugging Off Inflation)

The low $1.99 price results in more than $1 in savings per gallon, according to USA Today. Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said on X the national average for Unleaded 88 gas sits at $3.274 per gallon.

Good morning! The nation is waking up to the lowest Monday #gasprices since mid-January, with the national average at $3.274 per gallon. The most common price in the US: $2.99, the median price: $3.09/gal. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) November 20, 2023

Oil prices have spiked due to the rising winter demand and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) heavy production cuts, which may result in gas costs to surpass $4 per gallon, experts told Daily Caller News Foundation in October.

Former President Donald Trump criticized high gas prices under the Biden administration in May, stating Biden’s “reckless policies” caused inflation.

Unleaded 88 is a fuel blend also referred to as E15, consisting of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline, USA Today reported. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved Unleaded 88 for use in all vehicles released since 2001.