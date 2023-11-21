Taylor Swift Handles A Wardrobe Malfunction Like A Champ

Celebrities have wardrobe malfunctions all the time, but Taylor Swift just owned hers like a champ.

The famous singer was performing in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday as part of her Eras tour when the heel of her sparkly boot broke. The star didn’t just manage to keep the show going — she also walked on tiptoe for quite some time, mimicking the height the heel would have been.

She stands on tiptoe, with a broken heel, like a real-life Barbie 🫢 #RioTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/P4D8t9EbSE — The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) November 20, 2023

The internet immediately exploded with fanfare when Swift stood on tip toe, with many drawing comparisons to Barbie and posting side-by-side images from the “Barbie” movie. Her foot somehow maintained a perfect arch, in spite of the fact that the entire heel of her shoe was missing.

O SALTO TA COMIGOOOOOOOO https://t.co/7dCW97iOJL — Lipinho (Eras Tour’s Version 🇧🇷👠) (@LipesVersion) November 21, 2023

Fan-posted videos from every angle have flooded social media. Some show Swift standing on her toe, making the ordeal seem absolutely effortless as she continued to belt out the tunes. Other videos show Swift pausing ever so briefly, ripping the broken heel right off her boot and throwing it into the crowd. There was a slight delay in her “Lover” set list as she tended to her wardrobe malfunction.

“She stands on tiptoe, with a broken heel, like a real-life Barbie,” one fan wrote to X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Taylor Swift (Barbie’s version),” one fan wrote while resharing the video.

Someone else chimed in to say, “Taylor Swift IS the real life barbie.”

👠| Taylor Swift IS the real life barbie pic.twitter.com/1yRzM2lQl1 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) November 21, 2023

Swift’s fans cheered loudly as she tore off the broken heel and chucked it.

“You’re making me feel amazing right now,” she told the area that was jammed with over 60,000 people, according to Entertainment Tonight. (RELATED: Salma Hayek Has Wardrobe Malfunction While Salsa Dancing)

A lucky fan tweeted an image of Swift’s heel, as he bragged about catching it by sharing a photo on social media.

Swift continued her show, seemingly unaffected by the fashion mishap.