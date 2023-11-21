Five Woke Companies To Boycott On Black Friday

Target isn’t the only woke company to boycott on Black Friday.

Best Buy, Activision, Nordstrom and Home Depot were also listed in the top five woke companies to avoid this holiday season, according to Consumers’ Research.

And @Target isn’t the only offender this holiday season… We’ve found 5 woke companies that you should think twice before supporting this Black Friday & Cyber Monday. The last one will shock you ⬇️https://t.co/bJi1Q6Y8ng — Will Hild (@WillHild) November 21, 2023

Best Buy implemented a race-based management training program earlier this year, according to Consumers’ Research. The electronics retailer reportedly prioritized “Black, Latino, Hispanic, Asian or Pacific Islander” applicants ahead of others and also made a 2024 resolution to hire “BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) employees” to one of three new, non-hourly corporate job positions.

America First Legal (AFL) sued Activision for “illegal racist, sexist and discriminatory hiring practices,” the outlet reported. The gaming company committed to increasing the number of employed women and non-binary people by 50% by 2026.

Nordstrom and Home Depot associate themselves with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), a group that created the “Welcoming School Program” known for teaching young students about LGBT beliefs, Consumers’ Research reported. Nordstrom emphasized its 100% ally rating from HRC for LGBT Pride Month. (RELATED: ‘Mean Girls’ Cast Reprises Roles From Iconic Movie In New Ad)

Target faced backlash earlier this year for its LGBT merchandise marketed toward children, including “tuck friendly” bathing suits, books about transgenderism and LGBT clothing items, according to the outlet. Target CEO Brian Cornell falsely claimed the store never marketed its LGBT merchandise to children.