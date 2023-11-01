‘Mean Girls’ Cast Reprises Roles From Iconic Movie In New Ad

The cast of “Mean Girls” reprised their roles from the iconic movie in a new advertisement for Walmart.

Walmart brought Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried back together once more to generate hype and draw attention to their Black Friday shopping event, as seen in the promotional video released on Wednesday. The marketing campaign puts the girls back in their original roles — except they’re older now, and have kids of their own. The video has been viewed more than 305,000 times in the first three hours of being shared.

From Girl World to Deal World, Wednesdays are where it’s at…& we’ll (obvi) be the ones wearing pink. #BlackFridayDeals drop next week. https://t.co/l3Cr32GSrG pic.twitter.com/aoVaNZtnK2 — Walmart (@Walmart) November 1, 2023

Fans rushed to view the new ad, as they re-lived their nostalgic love for their favorite characters. Things are a little bit different this time around. Now, the “Mean Girls” have their own mini mean-girls to contend with in the new video.

“Walmart is really known for Black Friday, and we don’t intend to lose that positioning,” Courtney Carlson, Walmart’s senior vice president of marketing, told Variety.

The video shows the ladies with their children, and hints at the challenges they face as they navigate parenthood.

A different cast member will appear in a fresh new advertisement and social media post each Wednesday, as the store edges closer to the big shopping extravaganza.

“We think fans are going to be super excited to see us after all these years,” actor Daniel Franzese, who plays Damian Leigh, said, according to Variety.

Lohan spoke about how happy she was to be back in the same role that she so famously played long ago.

“It was so nice being back together after all these years. It was great catching up with everyone,” Lohan said, according to Variety.

“It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay. It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again after all these years,” Chabert said. (RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Announces Once Secret Wedding)

Walmart is seeking to generate interest in early holiday shopping by offerings deals and special pricing ahead of the actual Black Friday date — Nov. 24 — and Cyber Monday, which falls on Nov. 27.

Judging by the traffic the ad is receiving online, it’s safe to say fans are equally excited.