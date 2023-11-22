Evangelical Leader Bob Vander Plaats Endorses DeSantis In Iowa

Bob Vander Plaats, the president and CEO of the conservative Evangelical organization The Family Leader, announced Tuesday that he is endorsing Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Vander Plaats told Fox News host Bret Baier that he believes DeSantis is the best shot to unseat Biden in the upcoming election. (RELATED: ‘Wasn’t Wired For This’: Vivek Ramaswamy Says He Thinks DeSantis Was ‘Dragged’ Into 2024 Run)

“We need to find somebody who can win in 2024,” he said.

He pointed to the disappointing results that Republicans saw in the 2022 midterm elections. However, he argued that Florida was the one bright spot, going from a swing state to “complete red.” He praised DeSantis as a “bold and courageous leader.”

The Evangelical leader touted DeSantis’ experience and says he has the “spine” to accomplish conservative goals while in the White House.

Vander Plaats responded to former President Donald Trump’s allegation that his endorsement was paid for by the DeSantis campaign. He emphasized that his endorsement, “has never been, and never will be, for sale.”

He argued that “2024 is the most important election of our lifetime” and cast doubt over President Trump’s electability, saying he “may be able to win the nomination,” but that Americans are unlikely to “elect him president again.”

We need to find somebody who can win in 2024, and that’s why I’m endorsing @RonDeSantis. pic.twitter.com/lV7Zjye3qw — Bob Vander Plaats (@bobvanderplaats) November 22, 2023

The Family Leader president says that American Evangelicals still largely admire and appreciate President Trump, but believe that it is time to “turn the page” and are “exhausted by the constant indictments, the constant complaint about the past.”

He argued that if DeSantis can win the Iowa Caucus, he has a good chance to capture New Hampshire and South Carolina, resulting in a “real primary that’s gonna take place.”

He predicted that other the GOP candidates trailing Trump will drop out, and the party will undergo a “coalescing” around DeSantis. Trump, Vander Plaats argues, “has a high-water mark 35 to, say, 40 percent.”

“That means 60 to 65 percent are open to choosing somebody else,” he says.

DeSantis has struggled in the GOP presidential primary polls since entering the race. The Florida governor has seen his presidential aspirations dwindle as other candidates such as Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy have gained traction among GOP voters. Former President Donald Trump has maintained his massive lead over the rest of the field, leaving some commentators to openly speculate whether the entire 2024 primary process is a waste of time.