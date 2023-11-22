Editorial

‘F*CK YOU ALL!’: Former Lions QB Scott Mitchell Is Fuming Over The Way New Barry Sanders Documentary Portrays Him

Scott Mitchell #19 of the Detroit Lions in actionagainst Brad Culpeppero #77 and Warren Sapp #99 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Houlihan Stadium in Tampa, Florda. The Lions defeated the Buccaneers 20-10. (Photo: Jami)

(Photo: Jami)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Scott Mitchell is PISSED!

When it comes to Amazon’s new documentary about Barry Sanders, “Bye, Bye, Barry,” it’s safe to say former Detroit Lions quarterback Scott Mitchell isn’t a fan.

Mitchell took to Facebook to go on an absolute tirade regarding how he felt about the movie, which dropped Tuesday, particularly his portrayal of halting Sanders from winning a Super Bowl ring with Detroit.

In his rant, Mitchell went on about how Sanders is a little overrated, how he didn’t get much support from ex-coach Wayne Fontes, and he even blasted Eminem and Jeff Daniels — both Michigan natives who were featured in the doc. (RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Carter Nearly Makes Crazy Interception Off Patrick Mahomes Spike)

“I just watched ‘Bye Bye Barry’ on Amazon Prime,” wrote Mitchell, per The Detroit News. “It was not a very pleasant experience. I was Barry Sanders teammate for five years. I had a front row seat to some of the most amazing plays in NFL history. He will never have an equal as a pure runner in the NFL. I could argue that their (sic) were several running backs that were more complete, but I won’t. Barry was great!

Here’s Mitchell talking about it Wednesday morning on WFAN Sports Radio in New York City:

Spicy!