New York Jets Reportedly Make Explosive Quarterback Change To Keep Slim Playoff Hopes Alive

The New York Jets are finally making a quarterback change, according to a new report.

Tim Boyle, who served as Aaron Rodgers’ backup in Green Bay, will take over the starting job from now-benched Zach Wilson, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

From the Insiders on #NFLPlus and @NFLNetwork: The #Jets have a new starting QB — Tim Boyle. pic.twitter.com/SCNIyIzkA5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2023

Wilson, who the Jets spent the number two overall pick on in the 2021 NFL Draft, had been abysmal, leading the Jets to a 4-6 record while throwing only six touchdowns to seven interceptions after taking over for the injured Aaron Rodgers. While head coach Robert Saleh had been adamant about sticking with Wilson, he finally made the change, benching him during Sunday’s game against Buffalo.

“The Jets stuck by Zach Wilson for as long as they could, as much as they could,” Rapoport claimed. “After Sunday, no longer. It is now Tim Boyle’s show in New York.”

The Jets now turn to Boyle to keep their slim playoff hopes alive as Aaron Rodgers attempts to make a miraculous comeback from an Achilles injury and return to the team in late December. (RELATED: REPORT: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Out For Season)

“There’s so much at stake here,” Rapoport noted. “It’s not just going in to start a football game, it’s really going in to try to steady this thing, somehow get the Jets a win and just keep them viable until their original QB1 Aaron Rodgers comes back, potentially in late December as he’s trying to just accelerate things from that Achilles tear.”

Boyle has only started three games in his previous four years in the NFL, starting three contests for the Detroit Lions in 2021 and losing all three while throwing six picks and only three touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. Despite the bad numbers, folks around the league believe he’s legit, as Rapoport noted.

“There’s a lot of smart quarterback people who think this guy can really play,” the NFL insider claimed.