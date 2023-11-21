Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Carter Nearly Makes Crazy Interception Off Patrick Mahomes Spike

Holy cow, if he would’ve pulled this off!

Jalen Carter, who is a rookie defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, almost pulled off an absolutely incredible play Monday night in his team’s Week 11 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The play came just prior to halftime, with Carter lunging to the ground and holding out his arms in an attempt to intercept a Patrick Mahomes spike.

The Chiefs had a 14-7 advantage and were in field goal position after a four-yard completion to running back Jerick McKinnon. While the Chiefs rushed to spike the ball and stop the clock, Carter tried to catch the Chiefs slippin’ and extended out in an attempt to intercept the ball while Mahomes was spiking it. (RELATED: Myles Jack Coming Out Of Retirement To Join Pittsburgh Steelers)

He might have not been successful, but wow, he came so close to making it happen. And if he would’ve pulled it off, it would be one of the most incredible plays of not just the season, but in NFL history.

WATCH:

Jalen Carter was so close. pic.twitter.com/G8wkJM3DON — NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2023

Apparently this has happened before, though I’m a bit skeptical … just watch the play and we’ll get straight to it:

It’s happened in the NFL. https://t.co/76Ov14Qrq1 — Marc Benton (@marc_benton) November 21, 2023

Clearly, the ball is hitting the ground here, so how on earth this got past the refs is beyond me, but I do find it interesting that this play has been done before.

I just wanna see somebody actually do it, and actually do it right. Grady Jarrett‘s “catch” is so tainted.