Famous 88-Year-Old Actress Reveals She Accidentally FaceTimed Daughter’s Male Friend While Naked

Famous actress Dame Judi Dench admitted to FaceTiming her daughter’s male friend while she sat naked in a bathtub.

The legendary 88-year-old “Casino Royale” star told her embarrassing tale on “The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show,” on BBC Radio 2 on Wednesday. She said she had no idea how the feature worked, and didn’t realize she was engaging in a video call until it was too late.

will forever treasure this picture of me and Judi Dench ♥️ 📸 @jencarvell pic.twitter.com/S9luRViIgA — Zoe Ball (@ZoeTheBall) November 22, 2023

Dench explained that she was speaking with her daughter Finty Williams who suggested she wish her friend, Chris Logan, a happy birthday. Logan was with actor Ben Whishaw at the time, and they both got way more than they bargained for when she took the phone.

“Fint rang me one morning and said, ‘It’s Chris Logan’s birthday and he’s having a walk with Ben Whishaw in Regent’s Park, please wish him happy birthday.'”

Dench said she went upstairs and began getting into her bathtub to send her daughter’s friend a celebratory message. The famous actress laughed as she recalled the situation, and explained how she went on to give away a bit too much during the call.

“And then I went upstairs, got into my bath and I thought, ‘Ooh I must send Chris Logan a happy birthday message.'”

“So I picked up my phone and I said, ‘Chris, happy, happy…’, and I just saw these two people turn…”

The star expressed the shock that the men experienced on the other end of the call. (RELATED: 60-Year-Old Reality Star Credits ‘Schitts Creek’ Actress As Inspiration For Sharing Nude Selfie)

“Well, it was FaceTiming them … I don’t know about FaceTime. Poor Chris … happy birthday!” Dench said on the show.

Ball laughed about the impromptu nudity, and said, “What a birthday message. You can’t top that though, can you?!”