60-Year-Old Reality Star Credits ‘Schitts Creek’ Actress As Inspiration For Sharing Nude Selfie

60-year-old reality television star from the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Lisa Rinna posted a nude photograph of herself to her Instagram story on Sunday.

The star put her fit physique on full display, proving to the world that posing naked at 60 can look quite different than what most would expect. Rinna credited “Schitt’s Creek” actress Moira Rose in her caption by writing, “Moira Rose says you should take as many naked pics of yourself while you still can and celebrate it. Ok Moira.”

Rinna, who previously starred in the hit soap opera, “Days of Our Lives,” isn’t shy about posing in her birthday suit, and often showcases her dancing skills in barely-there outfits for her 3.6 million followers to see.

This particular post was far more revealing than her usual ones, and was posted to her Instagram story, so it’s set to expire before end-of-day Monday. Rinna’s toned abs were hard to miss in the image, which appears to have been taken very casually.

The famous actress posed casually next to what appears to be a massage bed, wearing nothing at all. In an effort to remain in compliance with Instagram’s regulations, she added heart-shaped emojis to her nipples and her lady-bits, but that’s all that was concealed. (RELATED: Megan Fox Poses Practically Nude In Latest Jungle Pics. Instagram Is Apparently Fine With It)

The nudie selfie was part of a reel that contained average posts of her family, and was just casually sandwiched in there, in case anyone cared to see her standing in the buff.