Police Finally Identify Masked Robbery Suspect Thanks To Colorful Underwear: REPORT

One of three masked suspects caught on security footage robbing a Queens tobacco shop at gunpoint was identified by his distinctive multi-colored underwear, ABC 7 reported.

Fathy Hussein, who was already on probation for a weapons charge, and his alleged accomplices, who remain at large, allegedly carried out the robbery on Sept. 14, 2022. The trio, arriving in a black Mazda 3 Sedan, allegedly stormed the store around 6 p.m. While two brandished firearms at employees and customers, Hussein allegedly raided the cash register, according to ABC 7.

EDNY today, US v. Fathy Hussein, Complaint photo of Sept 14, 2023 armed robbery of Queens tobacco shop – the Complaint cites as evidence the defendant’s “distinctive multicolor underwear.” Arrested this morning; presentment this afternoon. #InnerCityPressEDNYbeat pic.twitter.com/SUp4qhLbHM — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) November 22, 2023

The suspects allegedly made off with approximately $3,000 in cash, $1,000 worth of CBD and marijuana products, and four cell phones, according to ABC 7. The entire incident was captured on the store’s security cameras, which also recorded their distinctive clothing, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Suspect Allegedly Went On Crime Spree Wearing GPS Ankle Monitor)

Hussein’s dark green pants reportedly revealed multi-colored underwear with a prominent white “R” and “1990” in yellow, according to ABC 7. Subsequent security footage from a nearby location, where the suspects allegedly attempted to sell the stolen items, captured Hussein without a mask leading to his identification, the outlet noted.

The search for the remaining two suspects continues. The case is being handled by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn under the Hobbs Act robbery charges, ABC reported.