Daryl Hall Slaps Restraining Order On John Oates In An Absolute Shocker Of A Legal Battle

What on earth?!

Daryl Hall — the “Hall” in the legendary 70s pop duo Hall & Oates — has hit the other half of the pair, John Oates, with a lawsuit, according to Philadelphia Magazine.

The 77-year-old Hall filed the lawsuit in Nashville on Nov. 16, according to court documents, per the New York Post.

Along with his Daryl Hall Revocable Trust organization, Hall has also initiated a lawsuit against Oates’ trust — The John W. Oates TISA Trust — its co-trustees. The suit was filed in Davidson County Chancery Court, per the Post. (RELATED: Comedian Matt Rife Trolls Critics Calling Netflix Special ‘Offensive’ By Linking Fake Apology To Special Needs Helmets)

The documents, which are currently sealed, are branded as a “contract/debt” lawsuit, the New York Post noted.

Then, the next day, the court issued a restraining order that takes effect on Nov. 30, per the outlet. And though temporary, this whole saga has all of us music fans like, ‘What the hell is going on?’

Hall & Oates are in a confidential legal battle that has led to Daryl Hall getting a restraining order against John Oates. Hall filed an undisclosed complaint against Oates on Nov. 16. The court issued a temporary restraining order to begin Nov. 30.https://t.co/kvyvyHoZI6 — Variety (@Variety) November 22, 2023

I don’t know what’s going on, but this nonsense needs to stop immediately!

How on earth are Hall & Oates gonna be beefin’?! They gave us so many bangers!

As I sit here and blast Hall & Oates while writing this, I can’t help but feel extreme disappointment.

We need to clean this up, guys. This is a disgrace to such an iconic duo.

It’s like a scene in some cliché movie about a band: “Look at us, man! We used to be broke and care about music! Now we’re all rich and our egos are clashing!” I guess it’s a cliché for a reason.