Comedian Matt Rife Trolls Critics Calling Netflix Special ‘Offensive’ By Linking Fake Apology To Special Needs Helmets

Matt Rife is such a legend for this.

With his Netflix stand-up comedy special “Natural Selection” making the rounds, Matt Rife is being slammed with criticism after clips of the comedian show him making jokes about domestic violence — the videos started going viral Monday.

Featured on MTV’s “Wild ‘n Out” and doing his thing as a comedian for more than 10 years, Rife issued a response to the backlash in an outright hilarious Instagram story, doing so Monday afternoon at the peak of the heat making this story so much more funny.

“If you’ve ever been offended by a joke I’ve told — here’s a link to my official apology,” wrote Rife, with the link leading to a medical website that sells special needs helmets in one of the most legendary trolling moves of all-time.

Comedian Matt Rife TRIGGERS Leftists Over Domestic Violence JOKE And REFUSES TO APOLOGIZE pic.twitter.com/xR049YJKw7 — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) November 22, 2023

Man … Kobe Bryant really did say it best.

Y’all really canceling Matt Rife for this Netflix special…. Kobe said it best pic.twitter.com/C4ZrBpH35K — LaSteroid Daddy Hack IV (@SirSavageDa21st) November 22, 2023

I swear people get offended over everything, and with how some people are acting over this whole thing, they’re getting more offended than what they would over actual domestic violence.

It’s just pure false outrage out here, just another thing for people to get offended about.

And, of course, it’s a bunch of lefties getting mad. (RELATED: Cenk Uygur Uses Pittsburgh Steelers’ Matt Canada Firing To Hilariously Roast Joe Biden)

Nobody likes domestic violence, people. They’re called jokes.