Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Hilariously Blames ‘Rich, White Billionaire’ Prejudice For His 2014 Arrest

What a fantastic story to take us into the Thanksgiving weekend!

Jim Irsay, who is the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, hilariously claims that the reason he was arrested in 2014 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated was because of police prejudice brought on him for being “a rich, white billionaire.” LMAO.

Speaking during an interview with HBO Sports, Irsay talked about his arrest circumstances. Back in 2014, the longtime owner of the Colts pleaded guilty to a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

When he was questioned regarding why he decided to plead guilty, Irsay said, “Just to get it over with.” (RELATED: ‘F*CK YOU ALL!’: Former Lions QB Scott Mitchell Is Fuming Over The Way New Barry Sanders Documentary Portrays Him)

“I am prejudiced against because I’m a rich, white billionaire,” Irsay said in the interview, which aired Tuesday night. “If I’m just the average guy down the block, they’re not pulling me in, of course not.”

Then things got even more glorious, with Irsay keeping it outright G!

“I don’t care what it sounds like,” Irsay said. “It’s the truth. … The truth is the truth and I know the truth.”

Here’s the HBO clip where Colts owner Jim Irsay claims Carmel police were prejudiced against him during a DUI arrest for being “a rich, white billionaire”: pic.twitter.com/o2UywtFfMk — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) November 22, 2023

Holy cow, this dude may very well be the coolest owner in the National Football League, at least one of them. And if we are talking about the former, then we need to be talking about ALL of sports.

What a guy!